Third suspect arrested in connection to December death of Southern student at Cadence apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — A third person allegedly connected to the murder of a Southern University student at a Scenic Highway apartment complex has been arrested.

Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday that they arrested 31-year-old Michael Coleman Jr. for his alleged involvement in the death of 21-year-old Donovan Pugh in December 2025. Coleman, who was in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an unrelated charge, is accused of first-degree murder, home invasion and armed robbery in connection with Pugh's death.

BRPD previously arrested 21-year-old Quen'Braylon Dunn and 20-year-old Zion Buck for their connection to Pugh's death after a home invasion at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex.

Coleman has a criminal record including drug dealing, domestic abuse child endangerment, illegal carrying of weapons and resisting arrest.