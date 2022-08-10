79°
Police: Baton Rouge man who robbed Subway also tied to burglary spree at storage facility

Wednesday, August 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - A man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint is also facing charges in a string of burglaries that happened that same evening at a nearby storage facility. 

The Walker Police Department announced Wednesday that Steven Langois, 20, of Baton Rouge was arrested in the July 26 robbery. Police sad Langois admitted to the crime after they found the handgun used in the heist and identified the getaway vehicle. Langois was also in possession of the clothes worn by the robber, police said.

Police also believe Langois had a hand in burglarizing several storage units at a property at the intersection of Burgess Avenue and Glasscock Street, just across the street from the restaurant. 

Langois was booked for armed robbery, and investigators expect additional charges related to the break-ins.

