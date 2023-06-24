Police arrest teenager in connection with home shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting at a home early Thursday morning.

According to arrest records, someone in the backseat of a Honda Accord opened fire on a home shortly before 7 a.m. None of the home's occupants, including two children, were injured.

The homeowner provided officers with surveillance footage showing the Honda Accord and its license plate information.

Police traced the vehicle to a home on Live Oak Boulevard. While at the residence, officers made contact with 18-year-old Aniya Fountain and two other occupants. When executing a search warrant, police recovered two firearms, including a rifle believed to be used in the shooting.

Records say Fountain told police that four people were in the Honda Accord at the time of the shooting. Fountain also knew two of the suspects were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police returned to the residence on Friday after learning the two suspects were there. While setting up a perimeter, Fountain was spotted outside the residence before going back inside. One of the suspects then exited the residence and saw officers before going back inside.

Baton Rouge Police's SRT unit then arrived on scene, where they arrested Fountain and the two suspects.

Fountain was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder, one count of accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and one count of accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property.