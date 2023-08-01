Police: Arrest made in crash that killed 19-year-old on Magnolia Bridge

CENTRAL - A 19-year-old died in a hospital after he was airlifted from the scene of a major wreck near the East Baton Rouge-Livingston parish line July 12.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Magnolia Bridge Road, between Greenwell Springs Road and LA 1019.

Investigators said 19-year-old Caleb Easterling of Denham Springs was heading westbound on the bridge when a pickup truck, driven by 49-year-old William Cokes of Baton Rouge, crossed the center line and struck Easterling's truck head-on.

Another car rear-ended Easterling's truck after the crash.

Cokes was arrested July 27, more than two weeks after the wreck. He was booked with vehicular homicide, first degree vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and no driver's license.

Easterling, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was badly hurt and taken to a hospital by helicopter. Police announced his death the next day.

The other two drivers suffered significant injuries but are expected to survive.