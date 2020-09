Police: 8-year-old girl hurt in double shooting off Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE - First responders are investigating a shooting that reportedly left two people hurt early Tuesday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported around 12:45 on Heidel Avenue. Authorities said two people were taken to hospitals, including a child.

Police confirmed the victims were an 8-year-old girl and a woman.

Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.