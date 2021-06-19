Police: 2 dead, 4 hurt after gunfire broke out as people left concert

BATON ROUGE - A fight after a concert at a bar turned into gunfire where four people were hurt and two were killed.

Baton Rouge Police said Kyren Walton, 25, and Ladarius Alexander, 20, were shot and killed. Four others were also shot and injured in the melee early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in a parking lot next to a bar at the corner of Florida and Lobdell around 2 a.m.

Police said as of lunchtime Saturday, they were still investigating and had not identified the shooters.