Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office holds fourth annual Christmas giveaway

NEW ROADS - Hundreds of toys and bikes were given to families in need ahead of the Christmas holiday.

On Friday, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office hosted the fourth annual "Gift of Giving" event at the courthouse. Families in the community lined up to receive toys, bikes and plates of hot jambalaya.

"We're just giving back to the community, giving back to families. It's just such a joy to give back and to bless those that are in need," said Agent Robert Williams with the PCSO.

Sheriff Thibodeaux says he started this event four years ago with the hopes of taking some of the stress away from families suffering through hard times during the holidays. Every year for this event, five or six families are selected to receive "everything on their wish list."

This year, a sixth family was added to the giveaway because their home recently burned down and they lost everything. Ginger and Channon, plus 5-year-old Bentley, just moved to Pointe Coupee Parish two years ago.

"When something really bad happens you think why me why me? But there's like a blessing in it almost. It's changed me. I'm a different person coming out of this because of people like y'all," said Channon.

The sheriff's office also donated toys to 260 kindergarteners and Pre-K students in the public school system.