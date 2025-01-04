Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office details arrest of Baton Rouge bank robbery suspect

NEW ROADS - Thanks to Crimestoppers and an anonymous tip, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office was able to arrest a man accused of robbing a Baton Rouge bank just after Christmas.

Frankie New, 52, was wanted for robbing the Government Street branch of Hancock Whitney Bank on Dec. 26. New was eventually arrested Friday in Pointe Coupee Parish.

WBRZ spoke with Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux about the arrest. He says they received a call from Crimestoppers about New a little after 1 p.m. on Friday.

"We also got some other information from the public about the possibility of this guy being in the Pointe Coupee area along Bayou Fordoche Road between Fordoche and Livonia," Thibodeaux said.

That along with an anonymous tip led to them discovering New in a trailer along Bayou Fordoche Road. Sheriff Thibodeaux says New's girlfriend was in the trailer with him.

"He was at a trailer there. So he thought he could run to the country and hide out for a little while," Thibodeaux said.

The sheriff assembled his team and set up a perimeter around the trailer.

"We got some drones ready to go, two K-9 dogs got our SRT team and a bunch of our road deputies," Thibodeaux said.

His team arrested New and booked him into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail. Thibodeaux said the Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to transport New back to Baton Rouge.

"He was booked into Pointe Coupee (on) Friday. They're the ones that have the warrants on him and the charges so they would be the ones who would do that," Thibodeaux said.

New is a convicted felon who previously pled guilty to armed robbery and first-degree robbery in 2002. He also pled guilty to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 2011, theft in 2013, violation of parole in 2018, several felonies in 2021 and a fugitive arrest in Livingston in 2024.