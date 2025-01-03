Man arrested in Pointe Coupee Parish after robbery of Hancock Whitney bank in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday in connection to a bank robbery that took place on Dec. 26 at a Baton Rouge Hancock Whitney bank, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

Frankie New was arrested around 2:15 p.m. Friday. According to an affidavit, On Dec. 26, New allegedly walked into the Hancock Whitney bank on Government Street unarmed and made a verbal threat to give him $1,200 and threatened to "push a button" if she did not give him the money. The teller gave him $300 and he left the building.

The affidavit also said that BRPD officers, outside agencies and tips led to New being identified as the suspect. New is also a convicted felon who previously pled guilty for armed robbery and first-degree robbery in 2002.

He also pled guilty to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 2011, theft in 2013, violation of parole in 2018, several felonies in 2021, and a fugitive arrest in Livingston in 2024.