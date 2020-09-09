Pointe Coupee schools back open Thursday after closing due to teacher no-shows

The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board says all of the parish's public schools will be back open Thursday after an apparent dispute over teachers pay led several schools to close unexpectedly.

The school board said in a statement that classes would be back for both in-class and virtual students.

The announcement comes a day after a majority of the parish's schools closed due to teachers not showing up for work.

The situation is seemingly tied to a tax measure that passed in August. The measure was designed to give teachers a pay raise, but will not go into effect until the start of 2021.