87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee Parish courthouse closed due to construction, agencies relocated

3 hours 14 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, July 10 2024 Jul 10, 2024 July 10, 2024 3:03 PM July 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — The Pointe Coupee Parish courthouse is closed during construction on the building.

The parish government said that all agencies housed within the courthouse — including the Sheriff, Judges, Assessor and Clerk of Court — have relocated to several different buildings around town. 

Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux said the closure is to remove termites and asbestos from the 122-year-old courthouse. He said it would take about six months to a year. 

Trending News

Officials ask that no one enter the building under any circumstances.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days