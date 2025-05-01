Pointe Coupee deputy hit by car while working fire scene released from rehabilitation hospital

BATON ROUGE - A Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy was released from a rehabilitation hospital after being hit by a car while working a fire scene.

PCPSO congratulated Deputy Robert Williams for his recovery process after he was released earlier Thursday.

"His recovery is still ongoing," PCPSO said in a Facebook post. "Please join us in welcoming him home and thanking him for his service and sacrifice."