Pointe Coupee deputy hit by car while working fire scene released from rehabilitation hospital

1 hour 29 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 May 01, 2025 10:20 PM May 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy was released from a rehabilitation hospital after being hit by a car while working a fire scene.

PCPSO congratulated Deputy Robert Williams for his recovery process after he was released earlier Thursday.

"His recovery is still ongoing," PCPSO said in a Facebook post. "Please join us in welcoming him home and thanking him for his service and sacrifice."

