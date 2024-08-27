93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee deputies searching for man wanted on drug manufacturing, dealing charges

2 hours 39 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2024 Aug 27, 2024 August 27, 2024 3:19 PM August 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — Deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish are searching for a man wanted on drug manufacturing and dealing charges.

Cary Reynolds Jr., 52, is wanted on three counts of manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine and one count of manufacture and distribution of marijuana.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reynolds is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days