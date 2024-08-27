93°
Pointe Coupee deputies searching for man wanted on drug manufacturing, dealing charges
NEW ROADS — Deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish are searching for a man wanted on drug manufacturing and dealing charges.
Cary Reynolds Jr., 52, is wanted on three counts of manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine and one count of manufacture and distribution of marijuana.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reynolds is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.
