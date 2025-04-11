$$$ Best Bets: Jam-packed sports weekend!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA, NHL, college baseball and the MLB!

You can also check out Hunter's Masters Best Bet$ for his pre-tournament picks, as there is still some real value heading into moving day!

Friday

NBA:

Magic @ Pacers: Pacers -3.5

Cavaliers @ Knicks: Knicks -1.5

Thunder @ Jazz: Jazz +9.5

Clippers @ Kings: Clippers -6.5

Spurs @ Suns: Suns -4.5

Rockets @ Lakers: u226.5 Total Points

College Baseball:

Northwestern @ Michigan State: Michigan State -1.5

Wake Forest @ UNC: UNC ML

Arizona State @ Cincinnati: Arizona State ML

Texas @ Kentucky: Texas ML

LSU @ Auburn: LSU -1.5

Tennessee @ Ole Miss: Tennessee -1.5

MLB:

Royals @ Guardians: u7.5 Total Runs

Pirates @ Reds: Reds ML

Giants @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Angels @ Astros: Astros ML

Phillies @ Cardinals: Phillies ML

Brewers @ Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks ML





NHL:

Canadiens @ Senators: Senators ML

Penguins @ Devils: Devils ML

Red Wings @ Lightning: Lightning -1.5

Sharks @ Oilers: Oilers ML

Wild @ Flames: Flames ML

Saturday

NBA:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

NHL:

TBD





Sunday

NBA:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD



MLB:

TBD



NHL:

TBD

