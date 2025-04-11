81°
Senior citizens plant roses with councilwoman as part of Love the Boot Week
BATON ROUGE - Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman and the Council on Aging hosted an event Friday afternoon as part of Love the Boot Week.
Officials and senior citizens met outside the Leo S. Butler Community Center to plant roses as part of beautification efforts supported by Love the Boot Week.
"Keep Louisiana beautiful, but what we have done collectively today, is you have District 10 in Baton Rouge beautiful," Coleman told the crowd.
