2une In Previews: EBRPSS Spring Fling Hiring Event

Friday, April 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Saturday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will host its annual Spring Fling, a hiring and retention event. 

The event is being held at Jefferson Terrace Academy on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Recruiters will be hiring on the spot and are looking for qualified teachers, paraprofessionals, child nutrition program cooks and managers and transportation department employees.

EBRPSS hiring managers were on 2une In Friday morning previewing the event. 

