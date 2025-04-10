66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two indicted for murder after 18-year-old Southern student shot, killed on I-110

2 hours 17 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 8:55 PM April 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two men were indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Southern student on I-110.

Yancy Jarrell Jr. and George Applewhite were arrested in December 2024 after Jayrick Washington was killed while police say he was driving to work. Officials said Washington was not a target and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Jarrell and Applewhite were indicted for the aforementioned murder charge as well as assault with a firearm while during a motor vehicle to facilitate the assault.

Trending News

Jarrell was also indicted in the Swan Avenue shooting that killed 8-year-old Diellon Daniels.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days