Two indicted for murder after 18-year-old Southern student shot, killed on I-110

BATON ROUGE - Two men were indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Southern student on I-110.

Yancy Jarrell Jr. and George Applewhite were arrested in December 2024 after Jayrick Washington was killed while police say he was driving to work. Officials said Washington was not a target and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Jarrell and Applewhite were indicted for the aforementioned murder charge as well as assault with a firearm while during a motor vehicle to facilitate the assault.

Jarrell was also indicted in the Swan Avenue shooting that killed 8-year-old Diellon Daniels.