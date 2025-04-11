71°
West Baton Rouge firefighters respond to house fire early Friday morning
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters responded to a house fire in West Baton Rouge Parish early Friday morning.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office posted pictures from the scene of the home on Mulatto Bend Road. The fire happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning.
Officials said no one was injured.
