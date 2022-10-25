Plaquemine parks closed as city tries to clean up after vandals

PLAQUEMINE - City parks in Plaquemine could stay closed for weeks after a "very costly" wave of vandalism targeting public property.

Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. announced Tuesday that city-operated parks will be closed while officials try to replace destroyed security cameras at those properties, which could take two to three weeks. The city said footage captured on those cameras had helped identify the vandals responsible.

On Monday, the city announced that two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly broke into the City of Plaquemine Activity Center and set fire to two city vehicles, both used for firefighter training. The same people are suspected of damaging a sign at City Park and setting fire to the mulch at the North Park playground over the weekend.

The mayor says the destruction has gone on for months and that the city has already shelled out thousands of dollars for cleanup and repairs. The city is also planning to include funding for more security cameras in its annual budget.