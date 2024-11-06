Plaquemine mayoral race set for run-off election in December

PLAQUEMINE — Voters in the City of Plaquemine were unable to decide on a new mayor Tuesday, with no candidate reaching 50 percent of the vote.

Independent John "JB" Barker and Democrat Timmy Martinez will now head to a run-off election.

Barker led the way with 1,569 votes for mayor, accounting for just over 44 percent of the vote. Martinez received 983 votes to head to the runoff with Barker, while Tonya Harmason came in third, just 33 votes behind at 950 votes.

Harmason said she was very happy with how she ran her campaign but was surprised when she saw early voting numbers.

"I know early voting here, has always been said, that that's where they're cheating," Harmason said.

Harmason said she didn't know just yet whether she plans on contesting the results and would have to look at the time she has to contest and make a decision.

As for Martinez, he says he plans to get back on the campaign trail Thursday.

"It's a new ball game. We've been doing this since February, March. I do what I do. Meeting with the people, communicating, walking in the community," Martinez said.

With the runoff, Martinez and Barker can reach out to voters who didn't support them initially. Martinez made his pitch to those voters.

"Experience does make a difference. I was on the city council for 16 years. I was Mayor Pro-Tem for four years. I know what it takes to get things done, and I know how to get things done," Martinez said.

Each candidate in Plaquemine said the main problem the town faces is the cost of utilities. Martinez says they right now don't have all the answers, but says his work in the past shows they can find the answers.

"When I was on the council, we got a lot of infrastructure work. We built a new sewer plant. We did the largest road project in the city's history. We pushed fresh water pumps and pumped water from the river in the Bayou Plaquemine," Martinez said.

Barker wasn't available for an in-person interview but on social media said that he is grateful for the chance to go further and fight harder for shared dreams.

The runoff is Dec. 7, with early voting beginning the Friday before Thanksgiving.