72°
Latest Weather Blog
One person taken to hospital in stable condition after crash at intersection of Highland Road, Pecue Lane
ST. GEORGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash at the intersection of Highland Road and Pecue Lane.
St. George Fire officials said that Highland was closed as a result of the wreck, which was first reported around noon. By 12:40 p.m., the roadway had been reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, two others taken to hospital in wreck along Nicholson Drive...
-
EBRSO: Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by unmarked EBRSO unit...
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
Firefighters put out house fire along N. 35th Street on Tuesday afternoon
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
Sports Video
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game