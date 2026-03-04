72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person taken to hospital in stable condition after crash at intersection of Highland Road, Pecue Lane

2 hours 41 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 12:48 PM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash at the intersection of Highland Road and Pecue Lane. 

St. George Fire officials said that Highland was closed as a result of the wreck, which was first reported around noon. By 12:40 p.m., the roadway had been reopened. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days