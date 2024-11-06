82°
Latest Weather Blog
Deadline to register for the Dec. 7 general election approaches
BATON ROUGE — As the Dec. 7 General Election approaches, it is important to remember the deadlines for registration in the election, the Secretary of State's Office said.
The deadline to register in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is Wednesday, while registration through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is due Nov. 16. This deadline only applies to those who have never registered to vote, as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
Early voting for the Dec. 7 election will take place Friday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 30 — excluding Sunday, Nov. 24, Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29 — from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Trending News
Click here for more information about polling locations and elections.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...