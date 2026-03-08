Plaquemine Fire Department renames station to honor family that has served the community for over a century

PLAQUEMINE — The Plaquemine Fire Department renamed its Central Fire Station on Sunday to honor a family with a history spanning over a century with the department.

The fire station was renamed to the Yves G. Ramirez Central Fire Station in honor of Yves G. Ramirez, who worked his way up the ranks at the Plaquemine Fire Department. Yves Ramirez served as fire chief from 1973 to 1980, finishing off a 34-year career with the department.

The Ramirez family has worked with the Plaquemine Fire Department for 140 years, with Yves Ramirez's children and grandchildren also working with the department.

His grandson, current Fire Chief Darren Ramirez, proudly carries on the family tradition of serving the people of Plaquemine.