Plaquemine ferry reopens after shut down; services to be reduced for Thanksgiving

PLAQUEMINE – The Plaquemine Ferry has reopened after shutting down Monday morning.

The shut down was reported around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.



DOTD officials announced that the ferry reopened around 2 p.m.

No cause as to why the ferry shut down has been released at the time of this post.



DOTD also announced that the Plaquemine ferry will have reduced service during the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, the second ferry boat will not operate in the morning and evening, leaving only one to be in operation.

According to DOTD, the reduction in operations is due to lower demand during the holiday.

For more information about available ferry services, click here.