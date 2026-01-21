59°
Plaquemine council member accused of arranging for out-of-towners to vote for her election
PLAQUEMINE — A Plaquemine city council member is facing charges, accused of arranging for friends and family from out of state to vote for her in the 2024 general election.
Prosecutors accuse Wanda Jones of violating the state's election code. She allegedly brought in friends and family from Texas to register to vote for her, but an Iberville Parish election official discovered the purported ruse.
Jones defeated Mary "Beth" Bueche 269-183 in the Nov. 5, 2024, election, according to figures from the Louisiana Secretary of State. Those who took part in early voting favored Bueche, but Jones overwhelmingly won among those who voted on Election Day.
Both Jones and Bueche ran as Democrats.
