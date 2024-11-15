Plans for a state-of-the-art shooting range on River Road near approval despite previous delays

BATON ROUGE - The landfill down River Road will soon be a top-of-the-line shooting range.

Currently home to Halo Debris Recovery, a green-waste landfill for landscaping material, the plan is now up for approval by the planning commission.

“The facility is going to be pristine, it's going to be like a golf course - it's going to be beautiful," Anderson said. "There's not one in this area, there's nothing in this area like what I'm going to do.”

The facility will have an indoor pistol and rifle range, sport and play range, and archery ranges, even a spot for weddings.

Anderson said the River Road location is perfectly separated from residential areas.

"I'm in the middle of nowhere, I have no neighbors, my closest neighbor is a mile away. I live on-site, so I don't see how it would bother anybody," Anderson said.

"From the outset of the proposed use for this property off River Road, I worked with the property owner, Mr. Anderson, to ensure thorough community engagement regarding the proposed shooting range business," Councilman for District Three, Rowdy Gaudet, said in a statement.

"We had every person we could in the area, from Laura Lakes to River Bend, from LSU Ag center come in and we met with them and they all gave us their blessing," Anderson said.

The proposal had been previously deferred twice.

"It seemed like just last minute they said you need to do this, you need to do that, so we'd have to add and be deferred to the next time to submit. We finally got everything done that they wanted," Anderson said.

The proposal is on the planning commission agenda for Monday, Nov. 18th.

Anderson said he hopes to open the range in April 2025.