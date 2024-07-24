76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Planned power outage Thursday to impact LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— A planned power outage Thursday will limit services at LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital. 

Officials announced they will only operate on emergency services and will not schedule regular appointments.

The staff says they've made arrangements to handle any emergencies on Thursday. 

