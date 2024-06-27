Plane bursts into flames on runway

83°
Tuesday, September 08 2015
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LAS VEGAS - Passengers slid down emergency slides and ran from a smoking jet after it caught on fire while it was preparing for take off Tuesday evening.

A jet engine burst into flames on the British Airways aircraft. Flames could be seen pouring from the plane's wing near the left engine as fifty firefighters worked to put the inferno out.

The plane was carrying 159 passengers and 13 crew members. Everyone made it off the plan, though, some were taken to the hospital.

The Boeing 777-200 was bound for Gatwick Airport near London.

Investigators are not sure what sparked the blaze.

It did not breach the cabin, the Associated Press reported.

@treyschmaltz

