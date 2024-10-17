68°
Pierre Part man arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly threatening two people with a gun
NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened two other people with a handgun.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it arrested Roger Davila, 43, after the incident Wednesday afternoon. Two people called the sheriff's office and said Davila had driven up to them and threatening them verbally before pointing a handgun at them and leaving the area.
Deputies arrested Davila at his home and found the handgun in his vehicle.
Davila was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a firearm and was later released on a $50,000 bond.
