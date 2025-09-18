Pierre Part boy goes viral after sneaking into neighbor's garage to hug dog

PIERRE PART -A Pierre Part boy was captured on his neighbor’s home security cameras as he sneaked his way into their garage to give their family dog a hug.

Josh Breaux was identified after the neighbor, Hollie Mallet, noticed the boy’s visit while reviewing the security footage last month and posted the clip to Facebook. The video would go on to get nearly 2 million views since its posting. Josh’s mother, Ginger Breaux, was notified of the video, and she commented to confirm that her son was in fact the affection bandit.

“One day, we were going through the footage and I told my husband, ‘You’ve got to see this,’ and he [Josh] came in and gave him a quick hug, and we wanted to find out who he was,” she recalled. “We live in small town so everyone pretty much knows everyone, but we don’t know all the neighborhood kids because we don’t have small children anymore.”

Mallet said they use an underground fence to keep their family dog in the yard, but she can roam freely as long as she doesn’t go in the road. The couple said they had noticed a little boy at the end of their driveway a few times, bringing a ball to throw to their dog, a black Lab named Dutchess.

“Josh talks about your dog all the time!” Breaux wrote on the post. “Every time we pass he looks to see if she was sitting where he could see her. Just didn't know he was doing things like this. Last night when I first saw it, I was torn as a momma being happy and upset because he knows he shouldn't be on someone's property, but I wake up this morning more happy that he just absolutely adores dogs so much.”

The Breaux family said their pet, Bella, recently died. They’d had Bella since Josh was only two, but since she passed, the family hasn’t had the chance to get a new pup. In the meantime, Dutchess has stepped up to meet 9-year-old Josh in the neighbor’s garage to fill that void.

“My dog is super friendly and loves to play,” Mallet said. “With my husband and I at work all day, it’s great for him to come and find her to play. Every day since, he’s been coming back and he’s been playing with her and it’s so fun to check the video at the end of the day to watch them.”

Mallet reported she came from work early one day last week and finally got the chance to meet the little boy that has turned into a viral sensation. She says the entire situation is amazing.

“That’s the same word that’s been coming up,” Mallet said. “When we saw the views, and now that it’s almost 2 million, it’s surreal. It’s a positive story and I’m so glad I was able to capture it on camera. It is just pure innocence and we’re so glad to have made a friend.”

Josh’s mom’s Twitter feed is quite active these days with links to viral stories about Josh and Dutchess. It also features a healthy amount of LSU Baseball related retweets, showing the Pierre Part family is definitely composed of Tiger fans.