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Pierre Part Bay Bridge remains closed to marine traffic as DOTD works to resolve issues
PIERRE PART — The Pierre Part Bay Bridge will remain closed to marine traffic for the immediate future, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday.
The closure comes after the bridge began experiencing mechanical issues on Friday, causing it to be temporarily closed to highway traffic.
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While the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development was able to reopen the bridge to highway traffic, the bridge remains closed to marine traffic as DOTD works to determine the cause of the problem.
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