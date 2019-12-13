Pickup truck crashes into Head Start bus; 12 injured, one in critical condition

ETHEL – Officials say a crash involving a Head Start school bus and a pickup truck occurred Friday morning, at State Hwy 19 and State Hwy. 955 in the East Feliciana Parish community of Ethel.

First responders were summoned to the scene shortly after 7:00 a.m., where a total of twelve people were found injured, one of the twelve in critical condition.

The patient in critical condition was among three who were taken to an area hospital for treatment, while the remaining nine were treated on scene. Officials say the driver of the truck sustained significant injuries, while only some of the children on the bus suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) and deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office (EFSO) are among those responding to the crash, with LSP leading an investigation into the incident.

LSP says the crash was a result of the truck attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. Apparently, while the pickup was traveling in the no-passing zone, it hit the bus.

The Head Start school bus had a total of eight children on board.