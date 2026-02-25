TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Jackknifed semi-trailer along I-12 westbound blocks all lanes of traffic in Walker

WALKER — A jackknifed semi-trailer along I-12 westbound is blocking all lanes of traffic near Juban Road.

The blockage was first reported around 12:24 p.m. and initially blocked the two left lanes of traffic. However, by 1 p.m., the entire roadway was blocked.

Traffic is delayed past Walker South Road.