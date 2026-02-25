72°
Latest Weather Blog
Stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard reopens near Mall of Louisiana after reports of truck leaking fluid
BATON ROUGE — A stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana was shut down following reports of a truck leaking fluid on Wednesday morning.
According to a spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department, a shelter-in-place order was established within a half mile of the hazardous materials incident around 10:12 a.m., which was reported at 6230 Bluebonnet. By 11 a.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted.
Bluebonnet was shut down from the interstate to Picardy Avenue.
By 11:22 a.m., the road was in the process of reopening. By 1 p.m., the road had completely reopened.
Louisiana State Police Hazmat, Baton Rouge Police, Baton Rouge EMS and the Department of Environmental Quality also responded to the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police looking for man who stole cigars from Denham Springs smoke shop
-
This weekend is the third annual 225 Festival in downtown Baton Rouge
-
Stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard reopens near Mall of Louisiana after reports of...
-
BRPD investigating possible shooting of East Baton Rouge Parish school bus; driver...
-
Student detained at Istrouma High School after gun goes off in classroom;...