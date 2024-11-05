79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

PHOTOS: Truck spills load of tires onto busy Slidell roadway after crash involving train

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 August 13, 2018 1:50 PM August 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - Two busy intersections in St. Tammany Parish were shut down Monday morning after a freight train collided with a truck carrying tires.

Photos posted by the Slidell Police Department show the huge mess near the intersection of Front Street and Gause Boulevard.

Police say only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Trending News

Railroad crossings at that location and Front Street and West Hall will be closed for several hours, according to officials.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days