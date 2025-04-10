Latest Weather Blog
'It's my emotional support animal:' alleged horse rider who paraded through Baker Walmart speaks
BAKER - The Baker Police Department arrested two people who they believe rode their horses through a Baker Walmart on Tuesday night.
Video posted to social media showed four people on horses riding through the Walmart in Baker. On Thursday, the horse riders were arrested after Mason Webb and a juvenile turned themselves in to the police.
Webb, one of the riders, said there was no particular reason for them to go through Walmart and they just chose to do it one night.
"That's my emotional support animal," Webb said about the horse.
Both Webb and the juvenile are facing charges including disturbing the peace by violent and tumultuous manner, unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity. Another person is expected to be arrested Friday morning.
