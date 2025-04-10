Former councilmember calls for change after Zachary Fire captain accused of molestation, posts bond

ZACHARY - One former Zachary councilmember calling for accountability after the arrest of a Zachary Fire Department Captain and one other person for the alleged molestation of a juvenile.

On Tuesday, Zachary Police arrested Capt. Jonathan Knight with the Zachary Fire Department and Tara Bizette for the molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. On Thursday, Knight posted a $175,000 bond. Bizette is still in the parish prison pending a $125,000 bond.

Former Zachary councilmember Lael Montgomery has taken to social media and word of mouth to call for change within the city, saying it has a history of sweeping these types of arrests under the rug.

"Stop abusing kids, stop sweeping things under the rug, and stop giving people privileges that they don't deserve, criminals deserve no privileges," Montgomery said.

"I've been preaching this for years, about protecting our kids, making sure it is safe for our kids in Zachary. Zachary has allowed some stuff to happen around here that's questionable," Montgomery said.

As previously reported, sources tell WBRZ that Knight and Bizette are in a relationship.

The Zachary Fire Department declined to speak on camera, and said Knight had been placed on administrative leave and referred WBRZ to Zachary Police. The Zachary Police Department also refused a request for an interview, saying there was no new information available.

"Hopefully, they got the one bad seed out and the rest of those guys can move forward," Montgomery said.

Zachary Police could neither confirm nor deny whether more arrests are forthcoming.

"If you create a culture for these kinds of individuals to come, then as a city, we're telling them... we're welcoming these horrible individuals to the city," Montgomery said.

Montgomery said pressure is needed.

"That kind of pressure looks like going to council meetings, getting the council members involved, getting your legislative authority involved, getting senators involved," he said. "Writing letters, get people involved, making them aware of what's going on here."