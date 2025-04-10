66°
Two indicted for murder after 18-year-old Southern student shot, killed on I-110
BATON ROUGE - Two men were indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Southern student on I-110.
Yancy Jarrell Jr. and George Applewhite were arrested in December 2024 after Jayrick Washington was killed while police say he was driving to work. Officials said Washington was not a target and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Jarrell and Applewhite were indicted for the aforementioned murder charge as well as assault with a firearm while during a motor vehicle to facilitate the assault.
Jarrell was also indicted in the Swan Avenue shooting that killed 8-year-old Diellon Daniels.
