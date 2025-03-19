80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
PHOTOS: Train collides with 18-wheeler hauling frozen food

By: Sarah Lawrence

PEARL RIVER - A train collided with an 18-wheeler hauling frozen food Tuesday evening in St. Tammany Parish. 

St. Tammany Fire Protection District 11 said crews were called to Highway 11 at Pearl River Parkway at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Pictures showed the 18-wheeler's trailer was plowed through by the train, twisting the metal and sending frozen food scattering across the grass and the tracks. 

Crews said no one was injured. 

