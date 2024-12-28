59°
PHOTOS: Storm damage resulting from severe weather in Capitol area

By: Adam Burruss

A round of severe weather hit southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Saturday night, resulting in speculation of tornadoes touching down in Livingston Parish and damage in other areas.

If you have photos of damage from Thursday night's storm, send them to weather@wbrz.com or online@wbrz.com

