Photos: Severe weather rolls through capital area Monday night, leaves trees fallen, schools closed
Severe weather rolled through the capital area Monday night. Fallen trees littered roadways, and some homes were damaged by falling limbs.
As you make your normal commute to work or school Tuesday morning, you'll likely see debris littering the ground. Several schools in and around Baton Rouge were also closed for the day while power outages resolved.
Do you have pictures of damages following the storm? Send them to online@wbrz.com.
Two adults, one child displaced after early-morning fire off Mohican Street
One killed, two hurt after tree fell on Port Allen home
Livingston Parish arrest two people after girl, 11, shot during weekend near...
Federal judge orders Tangipahoa Parish to change principals at Hammond elementary school
Storms packing gale-force winds damage homes, businesses across southeast Louisiana