Photos: Severe weather rolls through capital area Monday night, leaves trees fallen, schools closed

Tuesday, May 14 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

Severe weather rolled through the capital area Monday night. Fallen trees littered roadways, and some homes were damaged by falling limbs. 

As you make your normal commute to work or school Tuesday morning, you'll likely see debris littering the ground. Several schools in and around Baton Rouge were also closed for the day while power outages resolved. 

Do you have pictures of damages following the storm? Send them to online@wbrz.com

