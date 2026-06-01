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Photos of home allegedly vandalized by 13-year-old depict sexual imagery along with racial slur

54 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 12:16 PM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — Images of a home in Central show vulgar graffiti spray-painted across the garage and front door after a 13-year-old was arrested in connection with a vandalism investigation. 

Pictures of the home depicted sexually explicit imagery along with slurs spray-painted along the entryway and garage door. 

During the execution of a search warrant of the juvenile's residence, deputies discovered items seen in surveillance footage along with other materials consistent with the crime. 

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The 13-year-old was taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention on several charges, including criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, criminal trespass and hate crimes.

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