PHOTOS: LSU President F. King Alexander selling upscale home, moving to university-owned property

LSU President F. King Alexander selling upscale home, moving to university-owned property

BATON ROUGE - LSU President F. King Alexander is putting his home on the market as he prepares to move his family into another house situated on university property.

The property on Audubon Lakes Boulevard was officially listed for sale Friday with an asking price of $980,000. It's nearly $100,000 more than what the house went for when Alexander was named president in 2013. The five-bedroom home, located in a subdivision south of LSU's campus, features a pool and a covered outdoor patio.

According to the Business Report, Alexander is moving into University House, a property owned by LSU, now that his children are grown. The schools says the move will allow the president to better host fundraisers and other events.

