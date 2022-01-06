71°
Photos: Authorities seeking man who stabbed mail carrier in Zachary
ZACHARY - Deputies have released photos of a man suspected of stabbing a postal worker while she was making deliveries last week.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office released photos of the suspect in the attack, which happened New Year's Eve at the Audubon Park Apartment Complex along Mount Pleasant Road.
The department is currently investigating the stabbing with the help of the United States Postal Inspection Service.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office (225) 389-5000
