Petition to reinstate cell phone use in Prairieville High signed more than 10K times

PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 10,000 people have signed a Prairieville High School student's petition to allow cell phone use in the public school three days after it was created.

Sophomore Kaytlin Villescas created a petition as a response to Senate Bill 207, which banned cell phones in schools across the state. Some schools take phones upon entry while others hit students with a fine if a cell phone is visible. The petition was created Aug. 8 and had 3,000 signatures on Sunday alone.

"I thought that if there could be a voice for all of us who thought that we could be heard, then it could make a difference because it impacts so many high schoolers in Louisiana," she said.

Kaytlin says she created the petition to spread awareness about how phones serve a bigger purpose in schools. She says she understands that phones should not be used during class, but they should be allowed outside of class. She thinks they make school more tolerable for students and are necessary in case of an emergency.

She even sent her concerns to Gov. Landry. She has not received a response, but she says she will not be taking down the petition until some form of change occurs.

"This is our high school experience, not theirs. We understand that most adults agree [with Senate Bill 207], but they aren't in high school. So they wouldn't know," she said.

Kaytlin wants parents who may not agree with her to know that phones are not always being used to disrupt classes and they are needed to keep students engaged.

"We keep intentions with our technology pure and I really wish they would see that," she said.