Pet Wellness and Safety Pop-Up offers free resources to keep furry friends happy and healthy

BATON ROUGE — Pet-owners can go to the upcoming Summertime Pet Wellness & Safety Pop-Up for free resources to protect their four-legged friends from seasonal challenges.

The pop-up is at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Thursday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will offer free flea and tick preventative, shampoo for itchy skin, cooling supplies and information on how to identify and prevent heatstroke.

Attendees must bring their pets with them to receive services and supplies.

The event is being put on by Councilman Darryl Hurst, Companion Animal Alliance, Pets 4 Life, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, the Charles R. Kelly Community Center and Petco.