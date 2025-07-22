With heat advisories abound, here's how to keep your furry friends safe this summer

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana summer is in full swing, which means hot pavement, thick, humid air and brutal sun exposure. Humans have ways to keep safe, but there are special ways you can keep your furry friends safe, too.

Representatives from the Companion Animal Alliance spoke with John Pastorek on 2une In Tuesday morning about how you can keep your pets safe from the heat.

CAA will also host a Pet Wellness and Safety Pop-up at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be free flea and tick preventatives, shampoo designed for itchy skin and cooling supplies.