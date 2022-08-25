84°
Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street.
Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The shooting Thursday morning took place less than 12 hours after another shooting Wednesday night that left one in serious condition, according to authorities.
This is a developing story.
