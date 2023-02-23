74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person shot at motel on Airline Highway Thursday night

1 hour 9 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, February 23 2023 Feb 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 8:22 PM February 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a motel on Airline Highway Thursday night.

Authorities say one person was hurt in a shooting at Fountain Motel on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital and was last reported to be in serious condition.

No more information about the shooting was immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days