Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after a drowning at Tiki Tubing on Saturday morning.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 11 a.m. when 52-year-old Elson Johnson Jr. got out of his tube by the launch site.

Deputies said Johnson Jr. was in waist-deep water when he slipped and was unable to resurface.

Deputies are still investigating the scene and the final cause of death will be released after an autopsy.

The mayor of Central, David Barrow, posted on social media asking residents to stay out of the Amite River.

This drowning is the latest of a string of incidents at Tiki Tubing.

July 17, one week ago, 15 Tiki Tubers were rescued from the Amite River after tubing while the water was at an unsafe level. Tiki Tubing told the group that because the river was high the trip would not take as long.

Last month, one Tiki Tuber drowned after a tubing accident.